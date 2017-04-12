Braun Strowman Comments On Fan Petition To Get Him Fired, Dan Severn Comments On Facing Matt Riddle On Wrestlemania Weekend (Video)

Your Tears Hydrate Me Braun Strowman posted the following response after a fan petition to get him fired from WWE made headlines today. The petition on Change.org was in response to Strowman’s brutal (storyline) attack on Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW: I do what I want when I want and your stupid petition won’t change that!! #NoOneIsSafe #EveryoneWillFall #YourTearsHydrateMe — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 12, 2017 Related: Fan Creates Petition to Have Braun Strowman Fired From WWE After Raw, How Roman Reigns Possibly Exited the Ambulance Before It Was Tipped Beast Vs Bro The following video features Dan The Beast Severn talking with Wrestlezone.com’s Bill Pritchard about facing off with Matt Riddle at “Joey Janela’s Spring Break” on Wrestlemania weekend, what he is up to outside of the ring, and more. You can read a few excerpts and watch the full interview below: Dan Severn comments on facing fellow MMA fighter turned professional wrestler Matt Riddle at Joey Janela’s Spring Break on Wrestlemania weekend, how he prepared for the match: I’d say the best way of saying it is, it makes it easier if I ask a few questions and find out what his background in mixed martial arts is and amateur wrestling. There are now things that can transpire between him and I that cannot transpire between a normal professional wrestler. The fans that came out to watch moonsaults and bodyslams and clotheslines, they didn’t see that stuff out of our match. They actually saw some ground wrestling, which very few professional wrestlers would be able to do, so we saw some ground wrestling, we showed some legitimate amateur wrestling, some freestyle wrestling, and some Greco-Roman type of techniques as well. Severn on whether or not Riddle will continue to be boastful about his skills after facing him: I’ll say this; hopefully he has found a new respect for someone like myself. Don’t simply just judge a book by its cover or its age, because there’s still a lot of contact, and there’s a lot of fight left in this old dog.

