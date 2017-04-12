NXT Announces Steel Cage Match For Next Week, Johnny Mundo Comments On New ‘Boone’ Film, How Boone Would Mesh w/ Lucha Underground

NXT Next week’s episode of NXT will feature a steel cage match as Tye Dillinger will face off with Eric Young. Dillinger, who recently debuted on WWE Smackdown Live, said he had unfinished business with Eric Young before he moved on, and next week would be his last match with NXT. He said the numbers won’t come in to play this time, and revealed William Regal made it a steel cage match. The #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger looks to take the “numbers game” out of the equation when he battles @TheEricYoung inside a STEEL CAGE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/myYuEX4yzZ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 13, 2017 WWE NXT Results For 4/12 Johnny Boone-do The following interview features Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo talking with Wrestlezone.com’s Bill Pritchard about his upcoming movie ‘Boone The Bounty Hunter’. Mundo describes the character and how he might fit in with the rest of the Lucha Underground roster. You can read a few excerpts below: Johnny Mundo on what his new film is about: I grew up on action movies and pro wrestling, and Boone The Bounty Hunter is the kind of movie I would have watched over and over when I was a kid. It’s about a reality show bounty hunter who uses parkour to ‘boone’ celebrities. Yea, he uses his name as a verb. Johnny Mundo on how Boone might fare against the Lucha Underground roster: Survive? Oh, Boone would dominate the Lucha Underground roster. Boone is a reality show bounty hunter, he does parkour, pro wrestling moves, and different kinds of MMA. He’s a little bit of a goofy dude; he’s got this array of stylized moves that I think would mesh well with the style of Lucha Underground. Related: Johnny Mundo Trains Famous YouTube Gamers to Be Wrestlers in New Documentary, Watch the Teaser, Zayn Comments on Move to Smackdown More Outside Interference on WZ TV: http://bit.ly/28NqnUn

Presented by Outside Interference for WZ TV (Wrestlezone)

Soundtrack: “Donors” by Letter Box