NXT Announces Steel Cage Match For Next Week, Johnny Mundo Comments On New ‘Boone’ Film, How Boone Would Mesh w/ Lucha Underground

NXT
Next week’s episode of NXT will feature a steel cage match as Tye Dillinger will face off with Eric Young. Dillinger, who recently debuted on WWE Smackdown Live, said he had unfinished business with Eric Young before he moved on, and next week would be his last match with NXT. He said the numbers won’t come in to play this time, and revealed William Regal made it a steel cage match.
Johnny Boone-do
The following interview features Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo talking with Wrestlezone.com’s Bill Pritchard about his upcoming movie ‘Boone The Bounty Hunter’. Mundo describes the character and how he might fit in with the rest of the Lucha Underground roster. You can read a few excerpts below:
Johnny Mundo on what his new film is about:
Johnny Mundo on how Boone might fare against the Lucha Underground roster:
