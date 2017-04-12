Drew McIntyre Makes His NXT Debut, New Interviewer Debuts On TV, NXT Says Farewell To Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre

The following video features Drew McIntyre making his NXT debut on tonight’s show, taking on Oney Lorcan. This was McIntyre’s first match in a WWE ring in

Christy St Cloud

New NXT interviewer / host Christy St Cloud made her televised debut on tonight’s episode of NXT. St Cloud is better known as Christy Olson from Afterbuzz TV; she has already worked some NXT live events, including the WWE Wrestlemania Axxess events in Orlando.

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the newest member of the @WWENXT broadcast team @ChristyStCloud as she gets ready to make her mark on #WWENXT‘s new era! pic.twitter.com/BXL4zDzDJV — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2017

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tonight’s episode of NXT concluded with the NXT roster saying goodbye to Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura came out and said he came to NXT as a champion, but he wanted to challenge himself and NXT became his home. He put over the roster and trainers, calling NXT its own energy and life, and said he would always be NXT. The locker room then came to the stage and he said thank you to them. Nakamura walked up the ramp and bowed to William Regal, then Finn Balor came out and hugged him.



