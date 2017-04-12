Justin Roberts Comments On New Book Being A Best Seller, Dylan Miley Apologizes For His NXT Actions (Video)

Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts posted the following on Instagram earlier today, thanking readers and revealing his new book Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey is now a best seller:

If anyone out there has ever thought about writing a book, is writing a book, or wrote a book…you may or may not know that the publishing process is the biggest challenge. If you have chased this dream and lost hope due to the challenging process, please learn from my experience.

I shopped my book to lists and lists of agents before I finally had ONE agent who was interested. That agent shopped it to lists and lists of publishers who were not interested. When we parted ways, I planned on self publishing until a friend convinced me to keep trying. So now, I shopped the book to lists and lists of publishers on my own-knowing that publishers usually prefer working with agents. While I came close to giving up, I did not. A few publishers played with the idea, but passed. I still did not give up, because I believed in my story and knew that I would eventually find a publisher willing to take a chance on me.

Many, many agents and publishers passed because they may not have believed in this book. I did. And I didn’t give up. All it would take was just ONE publisher to say yes.

The day came where Meyer & Meyer Sport received my email and gave me the chance that I needed. Today, I got word that according to Nielsen BookScan-“Best Seat In The House” is one of the top 50 sports books in each of the 3 weeks it’s been on sale, officially making it a Best Seller.

Thank you to everyone who has read it, making this possible. To those aspiring writers, please learn from my experience. Don’t give up if it’s not easy, just because the 1st 100 people say no. #101 might see the same masterpiece you’ve created and help you show the world that your book is exactly as great as you believed.

Follow your dreams. ANYTHING and EVERYTHING is possible.

JustinRobertsBook.com