Justin Roberts Comments On New Book Being A Best Seller, Dylan Miley Apologizes For His NXT Actions (Video)

Justin Roberts
Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts posted the following on Instagram earlier today, thanking readers and revealing his new book Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey is now a best seller:
NXT
The following video features Dylan Miley apologizing to his tag team partner Michael Blais after he attacked him for losing their match against #DIY.
Blais is a Canadian wrestler who works for Prairie Wrestling Alliance, and was recently featured on WWE RAW as one of Braun Strowman’s opponents.
