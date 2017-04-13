Natalya Interviewed This Morning By People Now (Photos), The Big Show & Kurt Angle Sign w/ Talent Agency

Natalya Interviewed This Morning By People Now

WWE Superstar Natalya has shared the following photos on Twitter of an interview she did this morning with People Now:

The Big Show & Kurt Angle Sign With New Talent Agency

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that The Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle have signed deals with the Agency for the Performing Arts.

The agency will represent the two pro wrestling legends for potential acting roles in Hollywood.