Reasons For Stephanie McMahon’s Table Bump At WM33

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that besides getting Seth Rollins over another reason for the table bump at WrestleMania 33 was Stephanie McMahon had a family vacation scheduled at the Turks & Caicos Beaches Resort in the Caribbean.

Related: How Much Money Did Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Vince McMahon Make Last Year?

What NFL Player Would Make A Good WWE Superstar?

WWE.com currently has a poll up asking fans, “What other NFL star would you like to see step inside a WWE ring like Rob Gronkowski?”

Below are the current results: