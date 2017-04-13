Eric Bischoff Discusses Whether WWE Should Offer Adult Oriented Sports Entertainment On The WWE Network



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released yesterday afternoon! A brand new episode will be released next Wednesday. You can find some of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On whether he would consider putting a late night, adult oriented sports entertainment show on the WWE Network: EB: I don’t think I would mess with the apple cart because it’s loaded up with apples and seems to be doing pretty well. If you go back and look at WWE’s financial statement we can say what we want criticizing the content as wrestling fans. What we’d like to see and what we want to do but at the end of the day, as they say, it all comes down to the quarterly reports. How is the company doing financially? If you look at the company as a whole and go, “Wow! We’re making record amounts of money in licensing and merchandise! Our WWE Network is growing! We now have two million subscribers! WrestleMania drew 73,000 people and broke all kinds of other records!” When you look at all of those numbers and those results you have to ask yourself, “What’s broken? Why do I need to fix this?” Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling features Eric and Nick chatting about a variety of topics for over an hour this week with no guest. Some of the topics of conversation include: What the process of pitching a TV show is like currently in the entertainment industry

The differences between scripted and unscripted TV content

What kind of shows TV executives are looking for right now

Trump’s decision to launch missiles into Syria

The current political climate in America

Allegations of bullying in WWE

Mick Foley’s upcoming hip replacement surgery

More…