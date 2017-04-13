Former ECW and WWE Star Stevie Richards joined Bin Hamin (Ben Duerr) for the return of “Hamin’s Hardcore Happy Hour”, and talked about his experience with being bullied by JBL, and the climate of locker room politics that allows it to happen in WWE. Below are some interview highlights: Bin Hamin: The hot button topic on the sheets is the JBL bullying story, and one of your bWo brothers (The Blue Meanie) is one of the original stories that caught some of that fire in the ring from him at the first ECW One Night Stand, do you want to stooge anything off? Did you see anything like that or were you a victim of that bullying that JBL is famous for? Stevie Richards: Ya there was a 2 year stretch where I had the cross-hairs on me. I’m not the kind of person who looks back on stuff, it’s going to be weird for people to hear this because obviously WWE is “the show” to people who’ve never been there… but I just thank god that I got out of there with my ethics my morals, I can look at myself in the mirror everyday. That probably kept me from going further if you notice the stop / start pushes I had throughout my run, it was probably directly related to probably my heaviest criticism of not “playing the game”. I don’t mean that as a pun, I just mean a political standpoint I just never wanted to waste my energy on that. When it goes back to the bullying stuff there, it starts right at the top. It’s a systemic culture there, it’s not an isolated thing with JBL doing what he’s done all along, and continues to do. It has to have some sort of approval or some sort of nod or lack of a head shake saying “you can’t do that”. So he’s a symptom of the real problem, I believe, in wrestling. I don’t speak out honestly because I don’t want to spew out anything negatively but… It’s such a joke… I feel the like anti-bullying thing…. (CM) Punk was right it was a 100% shoot. It’s a PR stunt to the Nth degree. It is not a genuine thing in my opinion. You can listen to the entire show of the Hamin’s Hardcore Happy Hour with Stevie Richards below where they discuss their passion for conspiracies including: 9/11 Truth, JFK, CERN and Multiverse Theories, The Mandela Effect, and if we are living in The Matrix! TVMA: Some Adult Language Also be sure to check out Bin Hamin’s Wrestlemania 33 Recap with Trailer Park Boys star and director Cory Bowles here: Bin Hamin w/ Trailer Park Boys Cory Bowles WM33 Recap Follow Stevie Richards, Bin Hamin, and Cory Bowles on Twitter and let them know what you thought of the latest editions of Hamin’s Hardcore Happy Hour! @Bin_Hamin

