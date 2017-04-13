Former ECW and WWE Star Stevie Richards joined Bin Hamin (Ben Duerr) for the return of “Hamin’s Hardcore Happy Hour”, and talked about his experience with being bullied by JBL, and the climate of locker room politics that allows it to happen in WWE. Below are some interview highlights:
Bin Hamin: The hot button topic on the sheets is the JBL bullying story, and one of your bWo brothers (The Blue Meanie) is one of the original stories that caught some of that fire in the ring from him at the first ECW One Night Stand, do you want to stooge anything off? Did you see anything like that or were you a victim of that bullying that JBL is famous for?
You can listen to the entire show of the Hamin’s Hardcore Happy Hour with Stevie Richards below where they discuss their passion for conspiracies including: 9/11 Truth, JFK, CERN and Multiverse Theories, The Mandela Effect, and if we are living in The Matrix!
