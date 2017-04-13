When Did Dean Ambrose and Renee Young Get Married?, WWE Star Expecting a Child, “Sexting” Story Line on Upcoming “Total Divas”

When Did Dean Ambrose and Renee Young Get Married?

As noted, WWE stars Renee Young and Dean Ambrose were wearing wedding rings on WWE TV this week, and WWE.com has confirmed the couple was married this past Sunday in Las Vegas.

“Sexting” Story Line on Upcoming “Total Divas” Episode

Below is the official synopsis for next week’s edition of “Total Divas”:

“Group Sext: Trinity and Renee get fed up with Lana’s behavior and an epic fight ensues; Maryse accidentally sends a nude selfie to a bunch of WWE Superstars; Brie debates if she wants to have a kid.”

WWE Star Expecting a Child

As seen below, Nia Jax posted a photo from the baby shower of WWE star Apollo Crews and his partner: