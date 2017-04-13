Trent Seven Defends ICW Title Tonight, Watch WWE PC Recruit Deadlift 445 Pounds, Steve Corino Trains the Bollywood Boyz (Videos)

Trent Seven Defends ICW Title Tonight
Tonight at 6pm EST, The FITE App will air an all new episode of ICW Fight Club, and below is a preview for the episode. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.
Steve Corino Trains the Bollywood Boyz at PC
WWE has released the following video, featuring The Bollywood Boyz training at the WWE Performance Center with Steve Corino, who is now a full-time coach at the PC:
WWE PC Recruit Deadlifts 445 Pounds
WWE has released the following video, featuring WWE Performance Center recruit Cezar Bononi deadlifting 445 pounds:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?