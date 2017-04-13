Matt Hardy on “Conflict” with His Broken and V1 Gimmicks, Hardys Added to Upcoming WWE Tour, Seth Rollins Reflects on Angle Segment

Hardys Added to Upcoming WWE Tour
The Hardys have been added to the WWE European tour in May. They are also working this weekend’s Raw live events, starting with Friday’s live event in Providence. The Hardys have yet to work live events since returning to WWE.
Matt Hardy on “Conflict” with His Broken and V1 Gimmicks
In related news, Matt Hardy has been going back and forth from his “Broken” mannerisms to his “V1” gimmick on social media, as seen below:
Seth Rollins Reflects on Kurt Angle Segment
Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram regarding his Raw segment with Kurt Angle this week:
