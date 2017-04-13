Matt Hardy on “Conflict” with His Broken and V1 Gimmicks, Hardys Added to Upcoming WWE Tour, Seth Rollins Reflects on Angle Segment

Hardys Added to Upcoming WWE Tour

The Hardys have been added to the WWE European tour in May. They are also working this weekend’s Raw live events, starting with Friday’s live event in Providence. The Hardys have yet to work live events since returning to WWE.

Matt Hardy on “Conflict” with His Broken and V1 Gimmicks

In related news, Matt Hardy has been going back and forth from his “Broken” mannerisms to his “V1” gimmick on social media, as seen below:

Jeff & I will be appearing at these @WWE #RAW events this weekend- Fri-Providence, RI

Sat-Champaign, IL

Sun-Cincinnati, OH

Mon-Columbus, OH — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 12, 2017

#BrotherNero & I will be present at these #RAW events FORTHCOMING- Fri-Providence, RI

Sat-Champaign, IL

Sun-Cincinnati, OH

Mon-Columbus, OH — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 12, 2017

There is an enormous conflict within my VESSEL. https://t.co/8wlRL6Wvl7 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 12, 2017

Seth Rollins Reflects on Kurt Angle Segment

Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram regarding his Raw segment with Kurt Angle this week: