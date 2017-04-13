AJ Lee is Now a NY Times Bestseller

Former WWE star AJ Lee noted that her new book, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts and Breaking the Rules, is a New York Times bestseller.

Lana Thanks Police Officer for Assisting in TSA Incident

As noted, WWE star Lana wrote on social media that she felt “violated” by the TSA when leaving Boston’s Logan International Airport after WWE Smackdown this week. Lana has since posted the following, thanking a police officer for helping with the issue:

I want to thank the American Police officer this am that helped resolve what I was put through today with TSA. Thank you — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017

Watch the Full Kidd & Cesaro Payback 2015 Match

WWE has released the full two-out-of-three falls WWE Tag Team Championship match from WWE Payback in 2015: