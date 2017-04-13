The Rock on Why “Baywatch” Will Shock People, Cathy Kelley on Superstar Shakeup Buzz (Video), Paige and El Patron Buy a Home (Photo)

The Rock on Why “Baywatch” Will Shock People Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was recently interviewed by The Sun regarding his upcoming movie “Baywatch”. During the interview, Rock had the following to say on the movie being much dirtier than the original TV series: “We are far dirtier than the show ever was – obviously the show was a family show on at family time of day – but in the movie we could have been dirtier. I think people are going to be shocked that Baywatch has got dirty – but there are a lot of laughs. We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high, there’s more gratuitous boobs, bums, abs, whatever per minute than you can imagine. Plot was important, don’t get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow motion runs.” Cathy Kelley on Superstar Shakeup Buzz WWE has released the following video featuring Cathy Kelley looking at the buzz surrounding this week’s WWE Superstar Shakeup: Paige and Alberto El Patron Buy a Home (Photo) As seen below, recently married couple Paige and Alberto El Patron purchased a home, and below is a model of their new pad: Just saw this model home just bought one to be built for us.. @el_patron_alberto A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT