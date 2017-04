My latest column for upgruv.com, a site of trending news and stories, looks at Mauro Ranallo no longer on SmackDown Live. Here’s an excerpt:

Speculation is dangerous because perception becomes reality. And, certainly, neither mental health nor bullying is an issue to take lightly. It would be irresponsible to dismiss rumors about either possibly contributing to Ranallo’s seeming departure from WWE.

It would be equally irresponsible to presume those are absolutely the reasons for the departure.

Several months ago, WWE added a fourth announcer to the SmackDown Live broadcast team. This move went against all conventions when it came to providing voices to professional-wrestling programming.

Even more unusual, that fourth broadcaster wasn’t a color commentator. The addition of Tom Phillips inserted another play-by-play broadcaster into the dynamic.

Calling a wrestling show had traditionally mostly been a two-person job. ECW used only a play-by-play announcer, but (aside from special occasions) WWE has always had only one, though for the past decade to work along side a couple of color commentators.

Two play-by-play announcers just isn’t something that’s done.

Not in wrestling. Not in football. Not for televised events, period.

So, I’m thinking that providing him a tag-team play-by-play partner wasn’t WWE’s way of telling Ranallo he was doing a good job.

He wasn’t, which isn’t to suggest Ranallo can’t call wrestling.

WWE doesn’t do wrestling shows, though. They produce scripted television that includes wrestling.

Ranallo’s style came off as too old school, his focus on naming the wrestler’s moves instead of handling what is called “traffic.” That left his colleagues to get into and out of planned segments, push advertising and toss to pre-taped spots. Aside from the action, Ranallo seemed uncomfortable with all the other the other tasks that befall WWE’s announcers.

Again, Ranallo’s style has brought him legions of fans.

None of them though are calling the shots in WWE.