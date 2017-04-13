AJ Lee on If She Will Ever Return to WWE, Her Role in the WWE Women’s Revolution, Her Violent Past Making it Hard to Watch CM Punk in UFC

Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports recently spoke with former WWE Superstar AJ Lee to promote her new “Crazy Is My Superpower” book, and below are some interview highlights:
There has been an increased emphasis put on women’s wrestling in recent years. It’s been called the “women’s revolution” with the “Divas” title having been stripped away. Although it officially happened after you left, it seems to me that you were a big part in getting female performers to where they are now. The women are basically on par with the guys now.
Wrestling’s old adage: never say never. I’m sure you are asked this all the time so let me be the one millionth and one person to ask you this. Will we ever see AJ Lee back in a wrestling ring?
One of the things that really stood out to me was one particular fight between your parents. You wrote that you heard a gurgling sound and then your mother scream that she was being choked. And here you are as this little girl and you bust through the door and thrown your tiny body on top of her as your father holds a TV over his head. He was ready to send it crashing down on your mother. The amount of bravery that must have taken is incredible. Were you even thinking at that point or were you just reacting?
I was thinking about the documentary UFC did on your husband, CM Punk. He was training for his first fight and you were so reluctant to go and watch him. Was some of that reluctance because of your experiences growing up and you didn’t want to be surrounded by violence anymore or was it more that you just didn’t want to see your husband get his face punched in or something like that?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?