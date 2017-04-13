Total Divas Viewership Info, Details on David Otunga’s New Movie, John Cena in New Crocs Commercial (Video)

Total Divas Viewership Info

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Total Divas averaged 593,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s season 6 return, which averaged 669,000 viewers.

Details on David Otunga’s New Movie

As noted, new WWE Raw commentator David Otunga will not be debuting for another 6 weeks, as he landed the lead role in a new action movie franchise. The movie is titled “Katrina”, and is set in 2005 New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Otunga will star as the edgy DEA agent James “World” Lawson.

John Cena in New Crocs Commercial

Below is a new commercial for Crocs, featuring John Cena along with a number of celebrities including Drew Barrymore:

