Impact Wrestling Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

Impact Wrestling Results

April 13th, 2017

Tag Team Triple Threat Match: Reno Scum vs Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid vs Decay w/Rosemary Thornstowe gets the early advantage on the Lorado Kid. The Lorado Kid catches Thornstowe with a rolling neck breaker. Lorado Kid tags in Garza Jr. Luster the Legend tags in and rushes Garza Jr, but Garza Jr retreats to the apron after kicking Luster the Legend in the face. Luster the Legend tags in Crazzy Steve. Crazzy Steve is about to attack Garza Jr., but Garza puts up his hands to stop Crazzy Steve dead in his tracks. Garza Jr. rips off his pants, much to the delight of… someone… somewhere I suppose. Garza gets pulled off the apron. Crazzy Steve cannonballs into Garza Jr. on the barricade. Crazzy Steve rolls Garza back into the ring and bites his forehead. Abyss tags in and pounds on Garza Jr. Garza Jr. surprises Crazzy Steve with a clothesline before tagging in Luster the Legend. Luster the legend hits a spine buster on Crazzy Steve. Abyss hits the ring and attacks Luster the Legend from behind. Luster the Legend floors Abyss with a headbutt. Luster the Legend charges in, but Abyss grabs him by the throat and chokeslams him. Crazzy Steve sets Garza Jr. up in the tree of woe. Luster the Legend cuts off Crazzy Steve. Luster the Legend powerbombs Crazzy Steve into Garza Jr. Reno Scum hit their finish for the win. Winners- Reno Scum