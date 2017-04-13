Kevin Nash Defends JBL, First ‘Something To Wrestle’ Live Show Profiled On News, New ‘Fight Owens Fight’ Trailer (Video)

Kevin Nash
Kevin Nash posted the following comments (summarized for clarity) on Twitter defending Smackdown announcer John Bradshaw Layfield admist bullying allegations over the past couple of weeks:
Something To Wrestle
FOX 22 / ABC 7 Maine Sports Director, and Wrestle Reaction personality Jon Alba recently profiled Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson’s ‘Something To Wrestle LIVE’ show in Orlando during Wrestlemania week.
The video seen below features comments from hosts Prichard and Thompson, along with fans attending the show about the podcast’s popularity in the past year.
Fight Owens Fight
WWE posted the following trailer for the upcoming Kevin Owens DVD and Blu-Ray collection called “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story”:
