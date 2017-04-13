Kevin Nash Defends JBL, First ‘Something To Wrestle’ Live Show Profiled On News, New ‘Fight Owens Fight’ Trailer (Video)

Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash posted the following comments (summarized for clarity) on Twitter defending Smackdown announcer John Bradshaw Layfield admist bullying allegations over the past couple of weeks:

Saw a few stories about JBL being a bully. One of the most intelligent performers just is man that expects the men to be men. JBL broke in in an era of 300 pound bad ass men. So his psychological thoughts are very real. Everyone could go. He’s shifted to our new era. JBL is one of the most thoughtful on air personalities WWE has. He’s a mans man. But looking to always advance talent. Don’t be a bitch.

Something To Wrestle

FOX 22 / ABC 7 Maine Sports Director, and Wrestle Reaction personality Jon Alba recently profiled Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson’s ‘Something To Wrestle LIVE’ show in Orlando during Wrestlemania week.

The video seen below features comments from hosts Prichard and Thompson, along with fans attending the show about the podcast’s popularity in the past year.

Fight Owens Fight

WWE posted the following trailer for the upcoming Kevin Owens DVD and Blu-Ray collection called “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story”:

