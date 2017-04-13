Mojo Rawley Comments On Gronk Possibly Signing With WWE, WWE Live Event Note, Shane Taylor Talks Teaming w/ Keith Lee, Wrestling Style

Mojo Rawley
The above video features Mojo Rawley’s recent appearance on TMZ Sports, where he discusses WWE’s possible interest in signing his friend and New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.
Mojo talked about Gronk assisting in his Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and said he was always trying to get Gronk involved somehow. When asked if we could ever see Gronk and Mojo as a team in WWE, Mojo teased that they should stay tuned and they definitely have some momentum right now.
When asked about if WWE approached Gronk about a possible future in wrestling, Mojo said they’ve definitely explored that opportunity, but Gronk is focused on football right now. He said they have had some fun the past few weeks, but they don’t want to pull him too far away from football, and they’ll see what the future will hold.
Roman Reigns
F4WOnline.com noted despite a TV storyline injury, Roman Reigns is still advertised as the top star on RAW’s weekend live events this week. Additionally, it was mentioned that this weekend’s shows will still feature rosters before they switched for the Superstar Shakeup.
Related: WWE Issues Update on Roman Reigns Story Line Injury
Shi-Lounge
The following synopsis has been issued for episode 24 of Shi-Lounge with guest Shane Taylor:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?