Mojo Rawley Comments On Gronk Possibly Signing With WWE, WWE Live Event Note, Shane Taylor Talks Teaming w/ Keith Lee, Wrestling Style

Mojo Rawley The above video features Mojo Rawley’s recent appearance on TMZ Sports, where he discusses WWE’s possible interest in signing his friend and New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. Mojo talked about Gronk assisting in his Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and said he was always trying to get Gronk involved somehow. When asked if we could ever see Gronk and Mojo as a team in WWE, Mojo teased that they should stay tuned and they definitely have some momentum right now. When asked about if WWE approached Gronk about a possible future in wrestling, Mojo said they’ve definitely explored that opportunity, but Gronk is focused on football right now. He said they have had some fun the past few weeks, but they don’t want to pull him too far away from football, and they’ll see what the future will hold. Roman Reigns F4WOnline.com noted despite a TV storyline injury, Roman Reigns is still advertised as the top star on RAW’s weekend live events this week. Additionally, it was mentioned that this weekend’s shows will still feature rosters before they switched for the Superstar Shakeup. Related: WWE Issues Update on Roman Reigns Story Line Injury Shi-Lounge The following synopsis has been issued for episode 24 of Shi-Lounge with guest Shane Taylor: EPISODE 24- Coming out of Cleveland, Ohio, Shane Taylor is one of Ring Of Honor’s newest acquisitions on the main roster. Formally a tag team partner of “Limitless” Keith Lee, the “Notorious” one has set off into a journey in the “Honorable Ring” to mark a path for himself whether it’s joining The Rebellion with Caprice Coleman & The All Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus) or calling out top guy Jay Briscoe to see who’s the toughest in the promotion. I recently caught up with Shane, discussing his origins & his love for professional wrestling. Subjects also include: – Beginnings/First experiences

– College life

– Ray Rowe of War Machine

– Moving to Houston, TX

– New Heavenly Bodies & Reality Of Wrestling

– “Limitless” Keith Lee

– His wrestling style

– Compared to Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Monsta Mack)

– Larry Legend

– The movie “Get Out”

– Family

– Sir Mo (Of Men of a Mission)

– Random end questions

– Piece of Advice to upcoming wrestlers

and more