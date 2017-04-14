Figure Friday: WWE Elite 49 Enzo Amore and Big Cass (Photos)

Welcome to another installment of Figure Friday! Today we look at some new WWE figures that are far from SAWFT! The brand new WWE Elite 49 Enzo Amore and Big Cass, two figures I was highly anticipating. I pre-ordered my series at RingsideCollectibles.com as I was very anxious to get my hands on their first Elites, which are currently only available on their website.

Looking at Enzo and Cass in the packaging you can see they’re in the typical Elite style packaging and they also come with a piece of a backdrop with a display stand. If you collet everyone in the set you can build the backdrop, a trend the Elite sets have had starting with Elite 46. Also in this set are Apollo Crews, Becky Lynch, a Flashback Randy Orton and Brutus Beefcake.

Let’s take a look at Big Cass first. Overall, I’d say this figure is decent for his first figure. It’s still the same head scan as his previous figures, which is okay, but nothing special. He has a molded necklace, which I personally feel doesn’t rest on him that well. It just sits awkwardly around his neck so it’s an accessory I removed. He also comes with some molded shirts from their NXT days, which are cool, but a major throwback at this point. If you’d like a cloth Certified G shirt as seen above in my photo you can order them from Ring Bling Customs on Facebook, which I highly recommend as they make high end figure shirts/clothing for WWE figures. My last complaint about Cass is the underside black thigh swivel joint, which can be seen when you twist his thighs as the piece connected to the ball joint is all black (his skin is painted on), so it sticks out like a sore thumb when turned. Other than those few things I think the figure is nice. It’s a simple figure but the most detail is really on his trunks with his logos on the front and back, which turned out nice honestly. He also is taller than Enzo, which is nice that the scale is accurate as sometimes, not often, the Mattel WWE figures can have weird scale.

Moving on to Enzo, this figure is fantastic honestly. Unfortunately it’s a bit outdated as he has a How You Doin’? hoodie on, but it still looks really nice. My only real complaint with this figure are the fact his ankles are really thick, which isn’t accurate to Enzo at all. Besides that the detail on this figure is just amazing. They nailed all his tattoos, the chest hair, the detail in his hair and even his ponytail. The attire is really well done, even his socks. Mattel reused the necklaces from Elite JTG and Brodus Clay, which I thought was interesting. I’m not sure if they’re even accurate to necklaces Enzo wore, but it still looks nice. They’re a thin rubber so you can pull them over his head easily if you want to remove them. Enzo’s vest is also made of rubber, but it’s a bit thick making it quite challenging to remove. Just be careful pulling it off of him as you could tear it if you’re not careful. Mattel also reused Cena’s gym shoes, which I wish they didn’t as Jordans aren’t as flat as those. If you look at the new Battle Pack Shane McMahon you can see some Jordan style shoes they probably could’ve used for Enzo or made similar ones. Besides those little tidbits I feel this figure qualifies for one of the best Elites of 2017.

Overall, both of these figures are nice. They have their flaws but nothing detrimental honestly. They’re a nice throwback to their NXT days. Hopefully we get some current versions of them in the near future. If you’d like some updated shirts as I said before you can get them from Ring Bling Customs on Facebook. I have a feeling the Enzo will be a very well selling figure this year, much like AJ Styles, so you may want to order yours now on RingsideCollectibles.com than having to hunt for him in the store. If he’s anything like AJ was it’ll be a nightmare. Anyway, I do recommend these two, both well done figures by Mattel.

