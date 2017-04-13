Tye Dillinger Says Goodbye To NXT, This Week’s Impact In :60 (Videos)

Perfect Sendoff

Tonight’s NXT live event at Center Stage in Atlanta featured Tye Dillinger’s final live appearance with the NXT brand, and NXT posted the following video of the sendoff from the crowd:

#NXTAtlanta was on their feet and sent @WWEDillinger off in style, but not before he got @EddieOrengoWWE involved… pic.twitter.com/fEFPGtdcnv — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2017



Dillinger also has one final taped appearance on this week’s episode of NXT, recorded last week at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Impact In :60

The following is this week’s Impact In :60, highlighting tonight’s new episode of Impact Wrestling featuring Team JB vs Team GOAT:

