Tye Dillinger Says Goodbye To NXT, This Week’s Impact In :60 (Videos)

Perfect Sendoff
Tonight’s NXT live event at Center Stage in Atlanta featured Tye Dillinger’s final live appearance with the NXT brand, and NXT posted the following video of the sendoff from the crowd:
Impact In :60
The following is this week’s Impact In :60, highlighting tonight’s new episode of Impact Wrestling featuring Team JB vs Team GOAT:
