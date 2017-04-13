Tye Dillinger Says Goodbye To NXT, This Week’s Impact In :60 (Videos)

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: WWE.com

Photo Credit: WWE.com

Perfect Sendoff

Tonight’s NXT live event at Center Stage in Atlanta featured Tye Dillinger’s final live appearance with the NXT brand, and NXT posted the following video of the sendoff from the crowd:


Dillinger also has one final taped appearance on this week’s episode of NXT, recorded last week at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Impact In :60

The following is this week’s Impact In :60, highlighting tonight’s new episode of Impact Wrestling featuring Team JB vs Team GOAT:

Related: Impact Wrestling Results (4/13): New #1 Contender for the Impact Title Announced, Team JB Vs Team GOAT

impact in 60impact wrestlingnxttye dillinger
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"