Paige Tweets Out Alberto El Patron’s Latest Periscope Rant, El Patron Continues to Call Out Triple H, Accuses WWE of Being Racist and More (Video)

Injured WWE star Paige has Tweeted out her husband Alberto El Patron’s latest alcohol infused Periscope video, and you can watch it below.

In the video, El Patron continues to take shots at Triple H, and even mentions him by name. El Patron accuses Triple H of “marrying well” and praises Impact Wrestling for not judging talent by the color of their skin. Paige feigns uncomfortableness due to the fact that she still works for WWE and exclaims “I still work there!”: