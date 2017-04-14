News on Mauro Ranallo Potentially Settling with WWE, Corey Graves Looks At Future Champions (Video), Natalya on Undertaker’s Farewell

News on Mauro Ranallo Potentially Settling with WWE This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as well as comments made by Dave Meltzer, have suggested that WWE is potentially maying Mauro Ranallo to keep quiet about his current issues with WWE. As of this writing, no settlement between WWE and Mauro has been confirmed. Meltzer noted that the belief is that WWE is working hard to come to a settlement that would include an agreement on Mauro not speaking publicly about the issues. Natalya on Undertaker’s Farewell WWE star Natalya’s latest column for The Calgary Sun is now online at this link, and below is an excerpt: It truly is the end of an era.If indeed we have witnessed his last match, the legend of The Undertaker will never die. The Phenom not only left his mark on WWE but also on every person who ever watched him or encountered him inside a ring. And we’re all better for the privilege of watching him perform or competing against him. Thank you, Taker, for everything. Corey Graves Looks At Future World Champions WWE has released the following video featuring Corey Graves looking at 5 Superstars who could be future world champions: