News on Mauro Ranallo Potentially Settling with WWE, Corey Graves Looks At Future Champions (Video), Natalya on Undertaker’s Farewell

News on Mauro Ranallo Potentially Settling with WWE
This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as well as comments made by Dave Meltzer, have suggested that WWE is potentially maying Mauro Ranallo to keep quiet about his current issues with WWE. As of this writing, no settlement between WWE and Mauro has been confirmed. Meltzer noted that the belief is that WWE is working hard to come to a settlement that would include an agreement on Mauro not speaking publicly about the issues.
Natalya on Undertaker’s Farewell
WWE star Natalya’s latest column for The Calgary Sun is now online at this link, and below is an excerpt:
Corey Graves Looks At Future World Champions
WWE has released the following video featuring Corey Graves looking at 5 Superstars who could be future world champions:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?