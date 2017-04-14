Betting Odds On If JBL Will Be Fired By WWE, Cricket Wireless and the WWE Network, Natalya On Being Bullied

Betting Odds On If JBL Will Be Fired By WWE With the impressive amount of mainstream press related to JBL’s involvement in Mauro Ranallo’s sudden departure from longtime employer WWE, coupled with outcry from supporter’s of Mauro for JBL to be fired over this, Irish sports book Paddy Power has posted betting odds on if JBL will indeed be released from the WWE. Layfield is actually slightly favored to lose his job by July. With initial odds of 4/6 there is just under a 60% probability of JBL losing his job by July 1, 2017. Over the course of less than a day, these odds have been backed by gamblers in the direction of JBL indeed being fired and rests currently at 8/15, do the probability is now at 65%. Credit: www.betwrestling.com Natalya On Being Bullied as a Child WWE star Natalya recently spoke with People Now and talked about how she was bullied over her voice when she was younger. She said: “Even when I was a little kid, I always had this raspy voice. I remember being in elementary school and people would always make fun of my voice and just be like, ‘What’s wrong with your voice?’ “It’s funny, nowadays I’ll be going through customs at an airport and people are like, ‘You’re Nattie! I recognize your voice. I love your voice!’ People all the time recognize my voice. I’m like, ‘I love my voice!'” “It’s very symbolic of all those things that maybe I was teased about, they’re what make me great today. And I love being different, I love being strong. I really learned to embrace myself in so many good ways.” Cricket Wireless and the WWE Network The following has been issued: Today through July, 31, 2017, Cricket Rewards & the WWE Network are teaming up to give Cricket Rewards users a 3-month FREE trial to WWE Network and content through the WWE Network app for only 500 points. Thanks to Cricket Rewards, the only customer loyalty program in prepaid wireless, WWE fans can have unlimited access to more than 7,000 hours of on-demand WWE programs at home or on the go with three simple steps: Visit network.wwe.com/cricket Enter your WWE Subscription Code to activate Follow the instructions to complete registration Not a Cricket Rewards user yet? No worries! Just download the free Cricket Rewards app on any smartphone device regardless of your wireless provider, and Cricket will give you 500 points for doing so! Just the right amount to take advantage of this awesome offer.