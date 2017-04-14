Betting Odds On If JBL Will Be Fired By WWE, Cricket Wireless and the WWE Network, Natalya On Being Bullied

Betting Odds On If JBL Will Be Fired By WWE
With the impressive amount of mainstream press related to JBL’s involvement in Mauro Ranallo’s sudden departure from longtime employer WWE, coupled with outcry from supporter’s of Mauro for JBL to be fired over this, Irish sports book Paddy Power has posted betting odds on if JBL will indeed be released from the WWE. Layfield is actually slightly favored to lose his job by July. With initial odds of 4/6 there is just under a 60% probability of JBL losing his job by July 1, 2017. Over the course of less than a day, these odds have been backed by gamblers in the direction of JBL indeed being fired and rests currently at 8/15, do the probability is now at 65%.
Credit: www.betwrestling.com
Natalya On Being Bullied as a Child
WWE star Natalya recently spoke with People Now and talked about how she was bullied over her voice when she was younger. She said:
Cricket Wireless and the WWE Network
The following has been issued:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?