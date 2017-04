A new Jim Ross blog has been posted over at JRsBarBQ.com and below are some highlights:

“Kevin Owens who is one of my favorite in ring talents currently in the biz is a terrific ‘get’ for SDLIVE as he can carry any title and have main event level bouts with a variety of his peers. The “Big Cowboy” would have loved @FightOwensFight.

Charlotte is a great choice to build the SDLIVE Women’s division around as she’s potentially the Austin/Rock equivalent in the world of WWE women’s wrestling. Athletes, no matter their gender, don’t come along like @MsCharlotteWWE perhaps once in a generation, if we’re lucky.

Enjoyed the Reigns-Strowman business Monday night on RAW. It felt like an old school, Mid South matter from back in the day. It will be even more effective if Roman Reigns is away for a extended length of time ‘recovering.'”