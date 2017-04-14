Backstage News on Upcoming Plans for The New Day, Replica New Day Belts Now Sold Out, AJ Lee Hangs Out With WWE Champion (Photos)

Backstage News on Upcoming Plans for The New Day

According to PWInsider.com, there has been talk in WWE of postponing The New Day’s official Smackdown Live debut until Kofi Kingston recovers from inury. As noted, Kofi recently suffered an ankle injury and underwent surgery, and is expected to be out of action for several weeks.

Replica New Day Belts Now Sold Out

In related news, WWEShop.com has released limited edition replica title belts for The New Day:

The 1st shipment of limited edition #NewDay titles has sold out at #WWEShop. But don’t be sour. More will be available in a few weeks. #WWE pic.twitter.com/z25I2FOXoN — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 14, 2017

AJ Lee Hangs Out With WWE Champion

As seen below, New York Times bestselling author AJ Lee recently hung out with WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bayley:

Late night pillow talk . Then she tried to steal my baby. I think he would’ve been perfectly fine with it…@AJBrooks pic.twitter.com/i7Q0fWnsUU

— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 14, 2017