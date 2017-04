According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring the four on four “Battle of the Announcers” match, averagedĀ 302,000 viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 309,000 viewership average.

This week’s Impact ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week’s #104 spot.

Below is this week’s “Impact In :60” video: