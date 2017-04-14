Anniversary of Daniel Bryan’s Final WWE Match, How Old is John Cena’s Spinner Belt?, WWE Names Biggest NXT Takeover Era Signings

WWE Names Biggest NXT Takeover Era Signings

WWE.com has published a new article looking at the 10 biggest WWE NXT signings of the Takeover era. The list looks like this:

10. Hideo Itami

9. Kassius Ohno

8. Drew McIntyre

7. Austin Aries

6. Bobby Roode

5. Samoa Joe

4. Kevin Owens

3. Asuka

2. Finn Balor

1. Shinsuke Nakamura

Anniversary of Daniel Bryan’s Final WWE Match

Today is the two year anniversary of Daniel Bryan’s last match in WWE, which featured Bryan teaming with John Cena to take on Cesaro and Tyson Kidd:

The the two year anniversary of my last @WWE match makes me sad but I couldn’t be happier it was with @JohnCena, @WWECesaro and @TJWilson! https://t.co/AXfR0ICFsj — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 14, 2017

I’m happy I was in there, but not happy I have this distinction at all https://t.co/2w0CyLlLA4 — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) April 14, 2017

How Old is John Cena’s Spinner Belt?

In other anniversary news, today is the 12th anniversary of the debut of John Cena’s spinner WWE Title belt: