4/14 Edition of Impact Rebellion: Debut of Kongo Kong, Team GOAT vs Team Borash, And Much More

In this week’s edition of your Impact Rebellion, Bin Hamin is your host!

This week’s Impact featured:

Scum vs. Laredo Kid/Garza jr vs. Decay

Rosemary vs. Santana Garrett

DJ Z vs Davey Richards

Braxton Sutter & Allie vs. KM & Sienna

Shane Helms vs. Marshe Rocket vs. Suicide vs. Andrew Everett

and the star studded Main Event of Team GOAT vs. Team Borash

And the debut of Kongo Kong!

Connor Okayfabe gives his breakdown of all of the international dealings from Crash, NOAH, and WOS that Impact Wrestling may have a talent exchange program with, and their possible future with Spike TV!

