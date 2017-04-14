Bill Apter Credits Andy Kaufman & Jerry Lawler For ‘Sports Entertainment’; Says Kaufman Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame



Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter just released the latest edition of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed?! You can find some of Apter’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes On Eric Bischoff’s recent comments that Andy Kaufman does not belong in the WWE Hall of Fame: BA: When I heard Eric’s comments about Andy Kaufman it took me back a little bit. I’ll tell you why. Everyone knows my history with Andy Kaufman and Jerry Lawler. In case you don’t the short-hand version is I am the person who introduced Andy Kaufman to Jerry Lawler. As we know, Jerry Lawler and Andy Kaufman had an incredible feud that spilled over into the entertainment media. It was featured on the David Letterman Show. One of the biggest, largest viewed audiences anywhere in the history of television. It’s still seen. It’s a cult classic. Andy Kaufman and Jerry Lawler were way ahead of the game because they were really the first volley, in my opinion, of what became sports entertainment. Andy loved pro wrestling. He wanted to be a pro wrestler but no one would give him a chance except Jerry Lawler and the Mid-South area. Jerry Jarrett and the people down there. He made a mark in professional wrestling much more than anyone else in the celebrity wing. I didn’t agree with the celebrity wing when it was first pitched and implemented but then I said, “You know what? It’s their Hall of Fame. Let them have a celebrity wing.” To not put Andy Kaufman in that celebrity wing to me is an injustice. He lived his whole life wanting to be a pro wrestler. All the times he angered audiences with his comedy was because he was a heel. He got that from pro wrestling. It was the beginning of what became sports entertainment. Related: Eric Bischoff Says That Andy Kaufman Does Not Belong In The WWE Hall Of Fame, “Sorry Andy!”

This week’s episode of Is Wrestling Fixed features Bill and Nick taking an in-depth look at: All the RAW & Smackdown Stars affected by the Superstar Shake-Up

Brock Lesnar’s WWE schedule going forward

Kane officially running for Mayor of Knox County, TN

The passing of “Pretty Boy” Larry Sharpe

More This edition also features a classic interview from Bill’s archives featuring Capt. Lou Albano and Moondog Mayne, the #AskApter mailbag and the second installment of a new segment called “Nuts & Voeltz”. You can listen to the full archives for Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below: