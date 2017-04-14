WWE Main Event Recap (4/13): Cruiserweights In Action, Big Cass Vs. Titus O’Neil and More

WWE Main Event Recap: Cruiserweights In Action, Big Cass Vs. Titus O’Neil The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) and Titus O’Neil make their entrances as Tom Philips and Corey Graves check in on commentary. Big pop for Enzo and Cass’s usual shtick. Titus O’Neil vs. Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) O’Neil briefly locks in a headlock on Cass. Cass sends O’Neil to the ropes before hitting a shoulder block. Cass hits a Fallaway Slam on O’Neil. O’Neil rolls out of the ring. O’Neil connects with a Big Boot to Enzo Amore at ringside. Cass gets out of the ring and hits a clothesline on O’Neil. Cass rolls O’Neil back into the ring. O’Neil dodges an attack attempt by Cass. O’Neil drives his shoulder into Cass several times in the corner. O’Neil splashes Cass in the corner. O’Neil locks in a headlock on Cass. Cass rolls O’Neil over him to get out of it. O’Neil connects with a forearm to Cass. O’Neil briefly locks in another headlock on Cass before slamming him to the mat. O’Neil pins Cass for a two count. O’Neil eventually knees Cass in the midsection. O’Neil runs towards Cass in the corner, Cass gets his knees up though. Cass splashes O’Neil in the corner. Cass hits a Scoop Slam on O’Neil prior to hitting the Empire Elbow. Cass connects with a Big Boot to O’Neil. Cass pins O’Neil for the win. Winner: Big Cass A recap from RAW is shown featuring an in-ring promo from Seth Rollins talking about wanting to stay on RAW, leading to a brief appearance from RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Angle confirms Rollins will stay on RAW. A recap of Michael Cole’s sit-down interview with Roman Reigns from RAW is shown featuring an attack on Reigns by Braun Strowman eventually leading to Strowman flipping an ambulance on it’s side with Reigns inside it. Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Tony Nese and Drew Gulak make their entrances. Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs. Tony Nese & Drew Gulak Metalik and Gulak start the match. Gulak knees Metalik in the midsection before elbowing him. Gulak chops Metalik prior to sending him to the ropes. Metalik does a back handspring. Metalik ducks a clothesline attempt by Gulak. Metalik hits a modified springboard arm drag on Gulak. Metalik hits a head-scissors on Gulak. Metalik hits a bulldog on Gulak prior to pinning him for a two count. Nese slaps the back of Metalik, Metalik strikes him. Gulak locks in a “Dragon Sleeper with a body scissors” as described by Corey Graves. Dorado breaks the submission attempt. Nese gets in the ring and strikes Dorado. Nese sends Dorado over the top rope to the ring apron. Metalik hits a dropkick on Nese and Gulak. Nese and Gulak slide out of the ring. Dorado hits a moonsault from the second rope to the outside onto Nese. Metalik attempts to attack Gulak, Gulak catches Metalik and throws him into the barricade at ringside as we head into a commercial break. Nese, now the legal man, stomps Metalik in the ring after the commercial break. Nese eventually knees Metalik in the midsection. Gulak is tagged in. Gulak stomps Metalik in the corner. Metalik chops Gulak several times. Gulak headbutts Metalik before pinning him got a one count. Gulak sends Metalik to the ropes. Metalik hits a springboard elbow on Gulak. Dorado is tagged in, as is Nese. Dorado hits a springboard moonsault on Nese. Dorado pins Nese for a one count. Dorado strikes Nese. Dorado runs at Nese, Nese dumps him over the top rope onto the ring apron. Dorado kicks Nese in the face. Dorado ascends the turnbuckle. Dorado connects with a cross body on Nese. Gulak breaks a pin attempt by Dorado before striking Metalik. Dorado hits a back handspring into a double stunner on Nese and Gulak. Gulak rolls out of the ring as Metalik ascends the turnbuckle. Metalik hits a moonsault to the outside on Gulak. Nese rolls Dorado up for a two count. Dorado hits a superkick on Nese. Dorado goes to the top rope. Nese knocks the top rope preventing Dorado’s aerial offense. Nese hits a viscous running knee to the face of Dorado in the corner. Nese pins Dorado for the win. Winners: Tony Nese & Drew Gulak A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeating United States Champion Kevin Owens prior to Chris Jericho returning and hitting a Code Breaker on Owens.