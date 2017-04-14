Finn Balor Tweets Jinder Mahal (Photo), Who Topped This Week’s ESPN WWE Power Rankings?, AJ Lee Talks Ribbing Big E After Raw Accident

Who Topped This Week’s ESPN WWE Power Rankings? ESPN released its latest WWE Power Rankings with four new Superstars making the top 10 and below are the top 5: 5. The Hardys

4. Braun Strowman

3. Roman Reigns

2. Kevin Owens

1. AJ Styles AJ Lee Talks Ribbing Big E After Raw Accident Former WWE star AJ Lee recently conducted a Q&A while doing a press tour for her new book, and she told the story of once ribbing Big E after E accidentally hit her in the chest during their Raw entrance. Lee said she pretended she was injured for a week, and told Big E that her septum was broken. “He’s like the most – also, I can take a lot of pain, so I was just like ‘Whatever,’ – but he’s the most gentle giant and so, we got the back and he’s just like ‘Oh my god! Oh my god!’ He was on the verge of tears and was like ‘What can I do? Are you okay?’ and so I thought it would really – you know, to be a really good friend – I was like ‘let me make him feel so bad about this,'” said Lee. @AJBrooks talking about the time @WWEBigE almost broke her sternum pic.twitter.com/MdlsoHOgz6 — Cynthia (@FactsAJ) April 14, 2017 Finn Balor Tweets Jinder Mahal After taking a very stiff forearm from Jinder Mahal on WWE Raw this week, Finn Balor Tweeted the following: #finnfriday @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/W2ae9XbAtM — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 14, 2017