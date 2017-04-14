Finn Balor Tweets Jinder Mahal (Photo), Who Topped This Week’s ESPN WWE Power Rankings?, AJ Lee Talks Ribbing Big E After Raw Accident

Who Topped This Week’s ESPN WWE Power Rankings?
ESPN released its latest WWE Power Rankings with four new Superstars making the top 10 and below are the top 5:
5. The Hardys
AJ Lee Talks Ribbing Big E After Raw Accident
Former WWE star AJ Lee recently conducted a Q&A while doing a press tour for her new book, and she told the story of once ribbing Big E after E accidentally hit her in the chest during their Raw entrance. Lee said she pretended she was injured for a week, and told Big E that her septum was broken.
Finn Balor Tweets Jinder Mahal
After taking a very stiff forearm from Jinder Mahal on WWE Raw this week, Finn Balor Tweeted the following:
aj leeAJ Stylesbig eBraun StrowmanDolph ZigglerespnFinn Balorjinder mahalKevin OwensRoman Reignsthe hardysWWEWWE RawHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?