The following are results from Friday night’s Raw-branded WWE Live event in Providence, Rhode Island. The show featured several stars that have since made the transition to Smackdown Live including Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn who are all wrapping up their tours with Raw this weekend. 1. The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. The Club vs. Big Cass & Enzo Amore vs. Sheamus & Cesaro in a fatal four-way for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. There were a ton of “DELETE” and “OBSOLETE” chants for Matt and Jeff, who played it up much bigger than they have on television since returning. Enzo’s mic didn’t work on the way out, so the crowd helped him out with his usual promo. The Hardyz got the win with their Twist of Fate into Swanton Bomb combo on Karl Anderson. 2. Jinder Mahal vs. Curtis Axel. The crowd was not having any of this. Lots of “this is boring” chants, although Mahal got some decent heat. Not sure if it has anything to do with concussing Finn Balor on Raw, but it is what it is. Jinder got the win. – Charlotte cut a pre-recorded promo on the tron saying that she was going to win the Raw Women’s Championship and bring it with her to Smackdown Live. 3. Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship. The match took its time and got off to a slow start, but picked up its pace by the end. Neville won, but with the Rings of Saturn submission instead of the Red Arrow. Seemed like they were trying to scale it back a little. – Braun Strowman came but it was announced that Roman Reigns wasn’t cleared to compete. Strowman mocked the “Big Dog” and said that this was his yard now, which prompted Reigns to come down and hobble his way to the ring. Officials came out and tried to separate them, but obviously they had zero effect. The two brawled all around the ring and ringside area with Strowman basically dominating Reigns, until Reigns made a comeback and hit the Superman Punch. Reigns put Strowman through a table with a spear to end the segment. The crowd was wild for this. The eventually PPV match is going to be great. 4. Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax in a fatal four-way for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. This wasn’t a whole lot different than the WrestleMania match with everyone ganging up on Nia Jax. Unfortunately it was fairly short, and Bayley pinned Charlotte with her finisher. 5. Titus O’Neil vs. Big Show. The “Big Deal” Titus O’Neil attacked Big Show and got in some decent shots, but Big Show hit him with the chokeslam and that was that. – Kevin Owens came out and cut a long promo mocking the fans while they booed him mercilessly. He told a fan that nobody cared about his birthday, and said he felt sorry for a kid who was there with his parents because he clearly wasn’t be raised correctly (he probably had a babyface shirt on). Owens ended his promo saying he was the new face of America. 6. Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn. This was a good tag team match with a lot of heat for everyone involved. Zayn was beat down through most of the match building towards hot tags for Rollins. Zayn hit a Helluva Kick on Samoa Joe and Rollins finished him off with his new Rainmaker V-Trigger finisher (a wristlock thrown out into a high knee strike, for those who don’t follow New Japan). Surprising that there was only six matches on the show, and many of them were fairly short, but they had a lot of good, long promos and the Strowman/Reigns brawl was as good and as long as a match anyways. Basically a lowkey unsanctioned street fight.