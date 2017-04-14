The following are results from Thursday’s Revolution Pro Wrestling event from York Hall in London, England. The show featured a host of New Japan Pro Wrestling stars including Hirooki Goto, Hiromu Takahashi, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. It will be available for on-demand viewing through RevPro’s subscription service later this weekend. RevPro Epic Encounters

April 13, 2017

York Hall in London, England RevPro British Tag Team Championship

1. Chris Brookes & Travis Banks (c) def. Martin Stone & Sami Callihan to retain 2. Jay White def. Angelico 3. Hirooki Goto def. Zack Gibson IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion vs. ROH World TV Champion

4. Hiromu Takahashi def. Marty Scurll Undisputed RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship

5. Josh Bodom (ic) def. Will Ospreay (c) to become the new undisputed champion 6. James Castle def. Sha Samuels RevPro British Heavyweight Championship

7. Zack Sabre Jr. def. KUSHIDA 8. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) def. Lio Rush, Ryan Smile & Shane Strickland