RevPro Epic Encounter 2017 Results (4/13): New Japan Invasion, Kenny Omega & Young Bucks Headline, Champion vs Champion

Mike Killam

Zack Sabre Jr

The following are results from Thursday’s Revolution Pro Wrestling event from York Hall in London, England. The show featured a host of New Japan Pro Wrestling stars including Hirooki Goto, Hiromu Takahashi, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. It will be available for on-demand viewing through RevPro’s subscription service later this weekend.

RevPro Epic Encounters
April 13, 2017
York Hall in London, England

RevPro British Tag Team Championship
1. Chris Brookes & Travis Banks (c) def. Martin Stone & Sami Callihan to retain

2. Jay White def. Angelico

3. Hirooki Goto def. Zack Gibson

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion vs. ROH World TV Champion
4. Hiromu Takahashi def. Marty Scurll

Undisputed RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship
5. Josh Bodom (ic) def. Will Ospreay (c) to become the new undisputed champion

6. James Castle def. Sha Samuels

RevPro British Heavyweight Championship
7. Zack Sabre Jr. def. KUSHIDA

8. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) def. Lio Rush, Ryan Smile & Shane Strickland

hiromu takahashihirooki gotokenny omegaMarty Scurllrevolution pro wrestlingsami callihanthe young buckswill ospreayzack sabre jr
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"