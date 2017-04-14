The following are results from Thursday’s Revolution Pro Wrestling event from York Hall in London, England. The show featured a host of New Japan Pro Wrestling stars including Hirooki Goto, Hiromu Takahashi, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. It will be available for on-demand viewing through RevPro’s subscription service later this weekend.
RevPro Epic Encounters
RevPro British Tag Team Championship
2. Jay White def. Angelico
3. Hirooki Goto def. Zack Gibson
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion vs. ROH World TV Champion
Undisputed RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship
6. James Castle def. Sha Samuels
RevPro British Heavyweight Championship
8. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) def. Lio Rush, Ryan Smile & Shane Strickland
hiromu takahashihirooki gotokenny omegaMarty Scurllrevolution pro wrestlingsami callihanthe young buckswill ospreayzack sabre jr