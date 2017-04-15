Mauro Ranallo To Announce MMA Event, Roman Reigns Puts Braun Strowman Through A Table With A Spear (Video)

Mauro Ranallo To Call MMA Event Mauro Ranallo is going to be announcing “Rizin FF 5: Sakura” this weekend with Frank Shamrock. As noted, Ranallo has been off of WWE TV and it seems like he will not make a return to WWE for the remainder of his contract, which expires on August 12th. This is his first announcing gig since he has been off WWE TV. You can see tweets by Ranallo below: Yokohama,Arena is where @frankshamrock won @UFC title & where I called my last #PRIDEFC card #Bushido13 We are both back for #RIZINFF — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 15, 2017 Roman Reigns Roman Reigns made an appearance at the WWE live event in Providence last night. On the last edition of Raw, Reigns suffered a storyline injury at the hands of Braun Strowman. He had the shoulder taped up and hit Strowman with a spear through a table. You can watch the video below: #RomanReigns @ #WWEProvidence

Video Cred:miriam2cars on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/qqRhZWnHb4 — RomanReigns-OnevsAll (@RomanROnevsAll) April 15, 2017