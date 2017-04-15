News on Finn Balor’s Injury Status, Update on WWE Possibly Settling with Mauro Ranallo, Behind-the-Scenes Video of New Day’s ‘Mania Entrance

Update on WWE Possibly Settling with Mauro Ranallo As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it is believed that WWE is working towards some type of settlement with Mauro Ranallo, which would prevent Ranallo from speaking out publicly about the company after his contract expires in August of this year. Meltzer has since confirmed that WWE has initiated settlement talks with Mauro’s representatives. News on Finn Balor’s Injury Status As noted, Finn Balor suffered a concussion during his match with Jinder Mahal this week on WWE Raw, and Balor has subsequently been removed from this weekend’s WWE live events. Additionally, he was not at last night’s live event in Providence, but he is still scheduled for live events next week as of this writing. Balor is expected to be evaluated again after the weekend. Behind-the-Scenes Video of New Day’s ‘Mania Entrance Below is a behind-the-scenes look at The New Day’s WrestleMania 33 entrance, which was inspired by the video game Final Fantasy: