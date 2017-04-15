What is Demolition Smash Doing on Craigslist?, Top 10 Hostile WWE Fan Reactions (Video), WWE Returning to City For Live Event After Nine Years

What is Demolition Smash Doing on Craigslist?

What is a former WWE Tag Team Champion Demolition Smash’s face doing on Craigslist? This strange occurrence raised a lot of questions and required a full investigation. The original craigslist post told the tale of a young boy who attended a 1991 WWE House Show at the Rosemont Horizon to see his favorite stars. During this event, another fan verbally accosted Smash that lead to this misunderstanding. This event seemingly deeply traumatized the young man leading to this now Craigslist famous post.

On episode three of David Lagana’s new vlog, he chats with the man who posted this Craigslist story, Stew, about this silly story and what it all means. You can see the whole interview at https://www.davidlagana.com/vlog/.

You can read the original post here – https://chicago.craigslist.org/nch/com/6081724682.html.

WWE Returning to City For Live Event After Nine Years

WWE will be returning to Elmira, NY for the first time since 2008 a SmackDown live event at First Arena on Monday, June 5th. Tickets go on sale next Saturday, April 22nd.

Top 10 Hostile WWE Fan Reactions

WWE has released the following video, looking at the top 10 hostile WWE fan reactions: