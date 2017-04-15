How Are Reviews for the New “Fate of the Furious” Movie Starring The Rock? This past Friday night, The Rock’s new movie, Fate Of The Furious, opened to mostly positive reviews. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is currently at a 64%, with 60% being considered a “good” rating. Of the 175 reviews counted, 112 were positive while 63 were negative. Comparatively, Fate of the Furious did not score as well as other films in the franchise featuring The Rock, as Fast 5 scored a 77%, Fast & Furious 6 a 69% and Furious 7 a 79%. The Young Bucks Take Shot at JBL Blocking Them on Twitter The Young Bucks, along with Kenny Omega, have released a new “Being the Elite” video, during which The Bucks a take a shot at JBL blocking them on Twitter. You can check it out below: