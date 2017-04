John Cena vs Shawn Michaels WWE has posted the following video of Shawn Michaels and John Cena facing off on Raw in 2007. You can watch the video below: Alexa Bliss on Move to Raw Alexa Bliss spoke with Fox Sports about her move from Smackdown Live to Raw. You read highlights of the interview below: On finding out about her move to Raw “I found out pretty much that morning. The night before we got travel, and were going to be able to travel where Raw was. I wasn’t sure if they were bringing people in to kind of throw us off or if we were actually being drafted to Raw. It was really cool, because I’ve done a lot on SmackDown and now it gives me the opportunity to see what now I can do on Raw.” On beginning her main roster career on Smackdown Live “Absolutely. SmackDown has been branded as the ‘land of opportunity,’ and to be able to take the opportunity that they have given me and really kind of run with it, I think it’s been amazing. They gave me a lot of time and opportunity to show my character and who I am and what I bring to the division. [It’s] given a lot of attention to the women’s division as a whole and really built the women’s division of SmackDown. When I was on SmackDown, I would say we had the most well-rounded women’s division, and I think that’s all because of the opportunities SmackDown gives. I think it was definitely the right place for me to start.”