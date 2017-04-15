Sean X-Pac Waltman guested on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and talked about life while being homeless, told a hilarious Stan Stasiak story and more. The following are some excerpts: The most WILD story you have ever heard about Stan Stasiak: “Curt Hennig told me he [Stan Stasiak] used to fucking hide a bar of soap in his foreskin…Stan the Man Stasiak would take a little bar of hotel soap and hide it in his foreskin.” When asked why: “I don’t fucking know. Because he could, because he had a fucking anteater.” X-Pac was signing autographs while being homeless: “I was broke, I was homeless…try being homeless when you’re fucking world famous and you’re fucking sleeping in your car and somebody knocks on your window and asks you for your autograph…try that.” When Triple H finally found Sean: “He’s [Triple H] like okay, let’s go, we’re going… we flew to fuckin’…in the middle of the night, we flew to Atlanta. He had somebody from the airline get me from, so no one would see me in public, they they took me, and they drove me on the tarmac like to a car. And, yeah, secreted me out of there. So no one even fuckin’ knew I was there.” The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show produced Maria Menounos, that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am EST at thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes.