Wes Brisco Pulls Out of Event, Road Warrior Animal on If His Son Will Go Into Wrestling After NFL Retirement, Heidenreich Talks Lesnar (Videos)

Wes Brisco Pulls Out of Event

Wes Brisco has pulled out of his scheduled May 13 Great North Wrestling “Cage Wars” match against Hannibal May 13 in Smiths Falls. Brisco will be replaced by 2 time WWE tag team Champion Rene Dupree vs Hannibal. Wes Brisco has confirmed he will still be appearing on the June 30 GNW event in Pembroke.

Road Warrior Animal on If His Son Will Go Into Wrestling After NFL Retirement

In the following video, Road Warrior Animal speaks with The Hannibal TV and comments on if his son James Laurinaitis who just retired from an 8 year NFL career as a linebacker with the Rams and Saints will go into pro wrestling:

Heidenreich Talks Lesnar

The Hannibal TV has also released the following video, featuring former WWE Tag Team Champion Heidenreich talks about training in OVW with Brock Lesnar: