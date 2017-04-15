Charlotte Responds to Nikki Bella Challenge, Jerry Lynn on His Recent Stint at WWE PC Coach (Video), The Rock’s Movie Has Monster Opening

The Rock’s New Movie Has Monster Opening
The Rock’s new movie, “The Fate of the Furious”, which opened last night, is expected to generate a $100.1 million opening at the domestic box office this weekend, reports Deadline.com. That makes it the biggest pre-summer release in history, although it is opening slightly lower than some estimates, which projected the film to open at $110 million.
Charlotte Responds to Nikki Bella Challenge
With Charlotte moving to Smackdown Live in the Superstar Shakeup, Nikki Bella has issued a challenge to which Charlotte has responded:
Jerry Lynn on His Recent Stint at WWE PC Coach
WWE has released the following video, featuring former ECW Champion Jerry Lynn talks about his recent stint as a guest instructor at the WWE Performance Center, as well as why a fear of resembling Randy the Ram from “The Wrestler” led to him cutting his locks.
