Charlotte Responds to Nikki Bella Challenge, Jerry Lynn on His Recent Stint at WWE PC Coach (Video), The Rock’s Movie Has Monster Opening

The Rock’s New Movie Has Monster Opening

The Rock’s new movie, “The Fate of the Furious”, which opened last night, is expected to generate a $100.1 million opening at the domestic box office this weekend, reports Deadline.com. That makes it the biggest pre-summer release in history, although it is opening slightly lower than some estimates, which projected the film to open at $110 million.

Charlotte Responds to Nikki Bella Challenge

With Charlotte moving to Smackdown Live in the Superstar Shakeup, Nikki Bella has issued a challenge to which Charlotte has responded:

Record-setting Divas Champ against the 4x, 2nd-Generation Womens Champ?

The Queen vs. the Fearless?

Time & Place woman @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/Iu3F2Mm2Oj — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 15, 2017

Jerry Lynn on His Recent Stint at WWE PC Coach

WWE has released the following video, featuring former ECW Champion Jerry Lynn talks about his recent stint as a guest instructor at the WWE Performance Center, as well as why a fear of resembling Randy the Ram from “The Wrestler” led to him cutting his locks.