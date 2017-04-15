McIntyre Returns to Scotland Drew McIntyre (fka Drew Galloway) is finishing up a few of his independent wrestling obligations this week in the UK, after making his in-ring return to the WWE roster as a part of this week’s NXT show. Saturday night in Birmingham, England the 31-year-old star was a part of a big six-man tag match that headlined ICW’s Fight Club Tour. He will finish up with ICW on Sunday during their BarraMania 3 event in McIntyre’s home country of Scotland, where he will be wrestling “Mad” Jack Jester in a barbed wire ropes match. Mick Foley Coming to Ireland While he may not be the WWE Raw general manager any longer – that position was recently filled by brand new WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle – the “Hardcore Legend” Mick Foley has not given up on running wrestling shows just yet. Foley appeared on screen at today’s Over The Top Wrestling event in Dublin, Ireland to confirm that he will be running the show and calling the shots on August 5th during a one-time appearance. What’s perhaps most interesting about this is that today’s OTT show, featuring the Foley announcement, was broadcast live on FloSlam. There has been no concrete information on Mick’s future with WWE, or when his contract with the company expires (if it hasn’t already), but if there are plans for him to appear as an on-screen character during a show on FloSlam this summer, it’s extremely unlikely he would do so with the blessing of WWE.