WWE Springfield Live Event Results

4/15/17

Springfield, IL

Results courtesy of Chris DeVolid

1st match:

Tag team match: Heath Slater & Rhyno vs Breezango

Winners: Heath Slater & Rhyno

2nd match:

Curt Hawkins vs Apollo Crews

Winner: Apollo Crews

3rd match:

Dolph Ziggler vs Mojo Rawley

Winner: Mojo Rawley

4th match:

Luke Harper vs Erick Rowan

Winner : Luke Harper

5th match:

Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin intercontinental championship match

Winner: Dean Ambrose

6th match: Women’s Championsip 6 pack challenge title match

Naomi (champion) vs Mickie James vs Natalya vs Tamina vs Carmella( with James Ellsworth) vs Becky Lynch

Winner: Naomi

7th match: Smackdown Tag team championship match

American Alpha vs the The Usos

Winner: The Usos

Main event: WWE Championship triple threat match

AJ Styles vs Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Winner: Randy Orton

