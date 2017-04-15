WWE Springfield Live Event Results
1st match:
Tag team match: Heath Slater & Rhyno vs Breezango
Winners: Heath Slater & Rhyno
2nd match:
Curt Hawkins vs Apollo Crews
Winner: Apollo Crews
3rd match:
Dolph Ziggler vs Mojo Rawley
Winner: Mojo Rawley
4th match:
Luke Harper vs Erick Rowan
Winner : Luke Harper
5th match:
Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin intercontinental championship match
Winner: Dean Ambrose
6th match: Women’s Championsip 6 pack challenge title match
Naomi (champion) vs Mickie James vs Natalya vs Tamina vs Carmella( with James Ellsworth) vs Becky Lynch
Winner: Naomi
7th match: Smackdown Tag team championship match
American Alpha vs the The Usos
Winner: The Usos
Main event: WWE Championship triple threat match
AJ Styles vs Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
Winner: Randy Orton
AJ StylesApollo CrewsBaron Corbinbray wyattcurt hawkinsDean Ambroseheath slatermojo-rawleyNaomiRandy OrtonRhynoWWEWWE Live Event