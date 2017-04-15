WWE Springfield Live Event Results (4/15): Triple Threat WWE Title Match, Ambrose vs Corbin, 6 Woman Title Match, More (Photos and Video)

Nick Paglino
wwe springfield

Photo Credit: Getty Images

WWE Springfield Live Event Results
4/15/17
Springfield, IL
Results courtesy of Chris DeVolid

1st match:

Tag team match: Heath Slater & Rhyno vs Breezango

Winners: Heath Slater & Rhyno

2nd match:

Curt Hawkins vs Apollo Crews

Winner: Apollo Crews

3rd match:

Dolph Ziggler vs Mojo Rawley

Winner: Mojo Rawley

4th match:

Luke Harper vs Erick Rowan

Winner : Luke Harper

5th match:

Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin intercontinental championship match

Winner: Dean Ambrose

6th match: Women’s Championsip 6 pack challenge title match

Naomi (champion) vs Mickie James vs Natalya vs Tamina vs Carmella( with James Ellsworth) vs Becky Lynch

Winner: Naomi

7th match: Smackdown Tag team championship match

American Alpha vs the The Usos

Winner: The Usos

Main event: WWE Championship triple threat match

AJ Styles vs Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Winner: Randy Orton

AJ StylesApollo CrewsBaron Corbinbray wyattcurt hawkinsDean Ambroseheath slatermojo-rawleyNaomiRandy OrtonRhynoWWEWWE Live Event
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"