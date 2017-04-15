Alberto El Patron Defends JBL, Says He Has “Nothing But Respect” For Him

As accusations of JBL’s history of bullying in WWE continue to arise, particularly where it concerns Mauro Ranallo leaving WWE TV and potentially not returning due to tensions with the former APA member, Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. El Patron has been very outspoken lately regarding his feelings towards WWE, as he conducted several Periscope sessions, one of them while intoxicated, during which he had some harsh words for both WWE and Triple H. You can check out what El Patron had to say during several of his Periscope sessions at this link. During his talk with Sports Illustrated, however, El Patron defended JBL, and had the following to say on his experience working with him while in WWE: “I know I had a lot of beef with some of the people in that company, and I can say that I hate some of the people in that place, but JBL was not one of them. He was always fantastic to me and he always treated my family with respect, so I have nothing but respect for JBL. But with all honesty, and I swear on my kids’ life, I don’t watch the product at all, I don’t follow, so I don’t know what the situation is with JBL.” Read Also: Betting Odds On If JBL Will Be Fired By WWE