WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently spoke with The Roman Show and below are some interview highlights:

On what he told Roman Reigns regarding the current heel heat he receives:

“Enjoy it,” he said. “Why in God’s name would you try to change what the masses want? Let them hate just pay me while you are doing it. Pull hair eye gauge do what you have to do.”

The former intercontinental champion also talked about Diamond Dallas Page’s induction to the Hall of Fame and his documentary, “The Resurrection of Jake the Snake”, streaming on Netflix. He talked about sharing his story.

“It sucked,” he said. “The good thing from what I’ve been told this is the second best resurrection.”

He also talked about a potential WWE run and more.

Jake Roberts was part of the Florida Supercon Retro in Miami. Florida Supercon Retro last day is April 16. Florida Supercon will take place July 27-30, 2017 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.