The following are live event results from WWE NXT in Concord, North Carolina this weekend. The show featured the final NXT house show appearances from several stars, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and The Revival. NXT Live Results

Concord, NC

April 15, 2017 1. Kassius Ohno def. Kona Reeves. Good to see Kona in action here. He has gone by a number of names since his developmental debut in 2015, and was promoted from the Florida house show circuit to the travelling NXT roster a few weeks ago. Ohno won with Death by Elbow. Reeves through a fit and asked for a new opponent; out came big Dan Matha to drop him with some kind of back breaker. 2. Ruby Riot & Kimber Lee def. Mandy Rose & Daria Baranato. Ruby got a good reaction after winning her match on NXT this week, but this was basically the indie veterans on one side helping the newcomers through a match. 3. Aleister Black def. Andrade Cien Almas. They worked an actual match, so no three-second win like Black got on NXT, although he did win with his spin kick. 4. Hideo Itami def. Patrick Clark. They worked a ton of comedy spots – a surprising amount actually – and let Clark shine through his charisma and character a bit before Hideo beat him up. Itami won with the GTS. 5. The Authors of Pain (c) def. DIY to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. No Paul Ellering for this one. Ciampa got some color the hard way, but it didn’t appear to be serious. Decent match, but the crowd wasn’t super into the AOP. 6. Asuka (c) def. Ember Moon to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. They worked a slow pace pay-per-view style match not dissimilar to the recent Takeout match. Asuka shoved the referee to dodge the Eclipse, and won with a handful of tights. She still got a lot of cheers, but they’re really pushing the idea that she’ll do “whatever it takes” to retain the title. 7. Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger def. Bobby Roode & Scott Dawson. Dash Wilder was ringside for his partner. You might think that’s a weird tag team to headline the show, and you’d be right – the entire reason this existed was because it’s the end of a tour and last NXT shows for everyone but Roode, who they still needed to get on the card. They had free reign to go out there and do anything they wanted, as all five guys just had a total blast and worked a ton of comedy spots, got the referee involved, and sent the fans home with something to remember. Nakamura, Dillinger and The Revival had a curtain call of sorts after the show, standing in the ring and raising each other’s hands. Nakamura and Dillinger will move to the Smackdown roster full time after this show, with The Revival joining the Raw touring shows as well. All four got to say goodbye to the NXT fans, as the rest of the roster came out to the ramp and showed them some respect. To close out the night, Scott Dawson sang “Friends in Low Places” and then hit Bobby Roode with a Stone Cold Stunner.