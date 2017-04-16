Gangrel on Talks with Bray Wyatt About a Possible WWE Return, If The Brood Should Be in the Hall of Fame, The Hardys’ Success and More

Former WWE star and leader of The Brood Gangrel recently spoke with The Roman Show, and below are some interview highlights: On having conversations with Bray Wyatt about a possible WWE return: “I was talking to Bray Wyatt. He wanted me to come in, but the thing is WWE doesn’t own the rights to the name of Gangrel so that got shut down. It would have been fun. I probably would have come in as a manager. But I always wrestle. It’s never too late. “ He also gave his opinion about The Brood being inducted in the WWE hall of fame: “Maybe The Brood. You have Edge already in. The Brood maybe one day will go in. They weren’t on for a lot of time. They were popular and changed some things but when I see the hall of fame I loved it when they put in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. They did their time and put the miles in. They stayed together. I like that heritage. The Brood, it was great, but I don’t think we had a long tenure. But it changed things.” Gangrel also praised working with the current tag team champions The Hardys: “I liked The Hardys and they are still doing their thing. I think I had the Hardys because we had to get them away from Michael Hayes. They were stuck and it was a transition before becoming the great stars that they are today. Awesome guys. I am proud of them all.” The Roman Show spoke to Gangrel, who was part of the Florida Supercon Retro in Miami. Florida Supercon Retro last day is April 16. Florida Supercon will take place July 27-30, 2017 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.