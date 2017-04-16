Gangrel on Talks with Bray Wyatt About a Possible WWE Return, If The Brood Should Be in the Hall of Fame, The Hardys’ Success and More

Former WWE star and leader of The Brood Gangrel recently spoke with The Roman Show, and below are some interview highlights:
On having conversations with Bray Wyatt about a possible WWE return:
He also gave his opinion about The Brood being inducted in the WWE hall of fame:
Gangrel also praised working with the current tag team champions The Hardys:
The Roman Show spoke to Gangrel, who was part of the Florida Supercon Retro in Miami. Florida Supercon Retro last day is April 16. Florida Supercon will take place July 27-30, 2017 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?