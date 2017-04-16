WWE UK Stars, Drew McIntyre, Grado & More All On iPPV Tonight
Today at 2:45pm EST, The FITE App will be live streaming the ICW Barramania 3 event from Glasgow, Scotland, and below is the final card. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.
On Sunday 16th April at the Barrowland Ballroom, Grado will be competing in Glasgow for the first time since Fear & Loathing IX! Don’t miss Grado’s return to Glasgow, when he steps into the ring at Barramania III!
ICW World Heavyweight Championship Match
Drew Galloway VS Jack Jester
Barras Street Fight
Grado VS Wolfgang
Joe Hendry VS Lionheart
ICW Tag Team Championship Match
ICW Zero-G Championship Scramble Match
Last Man Standing Match
Polo Promotions VS War Machine
DCT & Viper VS Kay Lee Ray & Davey Blaze
Tom Phillips and Dolph Ziggler Hype 2018 Hall of Fame Contests
WWE has released the following “Superstars for Hope” videos, during which Top Phillips explains how fans can win the opportunity to walk the red carpet at next year’s WWE Hall of Fame, and Dolph Ziggler explains how fans can win the opportunity to sit next to him at the event:
