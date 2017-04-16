WWE UK Stars, Drew McIntyre, Grado & More All On iPPV Tonight Today at 2:45pm EST, The FITE App will be live streaming the ICW Barramania 3 event from Glasgow, Scotland, and below is the final card. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. On Sunday 16th April at the Barrowland Ballroom, Grado will be competing in Glasgow for the first time since Fear & Loathing IX! Don’t miss Grado’s return to Glasgow, when he steps into the ring at Barramania III! ICW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Trent Seven (c) VS Joe Coffey Drew Galloway VS Jack Jester Barras Street Fight

Sha Samuels VS Kid Fite Grado VS Wolfgang Joe Hendry VS Lionheart ICW Tag Team Championship Match

The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) (c) VS Rampage Brown & Ashton Smith ICW Zero-G Championship Scramble Match

Kenny Williams (c) VS ??? VS ??? VS ??? VS ??? VS ??? Last Man Standing Match

Chris Renfrew VS Stevie Boy Polo Promotions VS War Machine DCT & Viper VS Kay Lee Ray & Davey Blaze