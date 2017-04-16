Dolph Ziggler and Tom Phillips Hype 2018 Hall of Fame Contests (Videos), WWE UK Stars, Drew McIntyre, Grado and More All On iPPV Tonight

Nick Paglino
WWE UK Stars, Drew McIntyre, Grado & More All On iPPV Tonight

Today at 2:45pm EST, The FITE App will be live streaming the ICW Barramania 3 event from Glasgow, Scotland, and below is the final card. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

On Sunday 16th April at the Barrowland Ballroom, Grado will be competing in Glasgow for the first time since Fear & Loathing IX! Don’t miss Grado’s return to Glasgow, when he steps into the ring at Barramania III!

ICW World Heavyweight Championship Match
Trent Seven (c) VS Joe Coffey

Drew Galloway VS Jack Jester

Barras Street Fight
Sha Samuels VS Kid Fite

Grado VS Wolfgang

Joe Hendry VS Lionheart

ICW Tag Team Championship Match
The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) (c) VS Rampage Brown & Ashton Smith

ICW Zero-G Championship Scramble Match
Kenny Williams (c) VS ??? VS ??? VS ??? VS ??? VS ???

Last Man Standing Match
Chris Renfrew VS Stevie Boy

Polo Promotions VS War Machine

DCT & Viper VS Kay Lee Ray & Davey Blaze

Tom Phillips and Dolph Ziggler Hype 2018 Hall of Fame Contests

WWE has released the following “Superstars for Hope” videos, during which Top Phillips explains how fans can win the opportunity to walk the red carpet at next year’s WWE Hall of Fame, and Dolph Ziggler explains how fans can win the opportunity to sit next to him at the event:

