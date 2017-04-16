The Rock Messes with “Ballers” Crew, 15 Times Superstars Wielded Unusual Weapons (Videos), Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Tonight

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Airs Tonight Tonight at 7pm EST, a new episode of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood will air via The FITE App. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. 15 Times Superstars Wielded Unusual Weapons WWE has released the latest edition of “WWE Fury”, featuring 15 times Superstars wielded unusual weapons: The Rock Messes with “Ballers” Crew The Rock has released a behind-the-scenes clip of Ballers, during which he has some fun with some of the members of the crew: “When you’re evil, you gotta commit to the laugh. When you see this huge green screen scene in #Ballers this summer, I would’ve just crashed my monster truck and me and the announcer will be standing in the middle of 30,000 fans in Las Vegas who go WILD when I announce I’m bringing an NFL team to Vegas. Before the scene, our prop master @ottoprops44 who’s in charge of all my props on set says ~ Hey DJ, I laid down pads and soft black blankets for you to throw your helmet on since the helmet is expensive, we don’t want it to crack and we only have one for the whole shoot tonight. Me ~ You got it brother Otto, I’ll gently toss the helmet on the soft and safe black blankets. Then I purposely throw the helmet on the ground, it cracks and we can’t use it anymore. Director yells, ‘Cut’. The whole crew laughs, Otto cries and I continue to be the evil a–hole always looking to have fun with the crew.” When you’re evil, you gotta commit to the laugh When you see this huge green screen scene in #Ballers this summer, I would’ve just crashed my monster truck and me and the announcer will be standing in the middle of 30,000 fans in Las Vegas who go WILD when I announce I’m bringing an NFL team to Vegas. Before the scene, our prop master @ottoprops44 who’s in charge of all my props on set says ~ Hey DJ, I laid down pads and soft black blankets for you to throw your helmet on since the helmet is expensive, we don’t want it to crack and we only have one for the whole shoot tonight. Me ~ You got it brother Otto, I’ll gently toss the helmet on the soft and safe black blankets. Then I purposely throw the helmet on the ground, it cracks and we can’t use it anymore. Director yells, “Cut”. The whole crew laughs, Otto cries and I continue to be the evil asshole always looking to have fun with the crew. #OnSet #Ballers #LuvThisCrew #AlwaysABlast #NFLTeamRelocations #ArtImitatingLife #AndFuckThisHelmet A post shared by therock (@therock) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:17am PDT